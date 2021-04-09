'Wissaheroes' empowered to clean trash at Wissahickon Valley Park

EMBED <>More Videos

'Wissaheroes' empowered to clean trash at Wissahickon Valley Park

More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper DMX dead at 50 after hospitalization
Britain's Prince Philip dies at age 99, royal family says
Wells Fargo Center announces 5 full-capacity concerts
Pfizer asks FDA to expand use of COVID shot to younger teens
Drive-thru mass vaccination site opening in Delaware County
Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says: LIVE COVERAGE
50-year-old woman shot, killed in North Philadelphia: Police
Show More
16-year-old girl shot near West Philly playground
'A man of elegance': Delaware Valley residents react to death of Prince Philip
'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms: NOAA
New issue found in Boeing 737 Max planes
No dancing at prom? In-person graduation? Local high schools making decisions
More TOP STORIES News