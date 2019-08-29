Witness: 1 arrested after nasty crash in Springfield Township, Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a nasty crash in Springfield Township, Delaware County.It happened just after 8 p.m. along the 600 block of East Springfield Road on Wednesday night.Police say the driver lost control of the car, barreled through a fence and came to rest in the parking lot of a nearby church.According to a witness, the driver ran away from the scene but was eventually arrested by police.No word on what charges the driver will face.