Witnesses: Argument between father and step-father ends in stabbing in Delco

COLLILNGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A graduation ceremony for preschool children aged four and five was marred by violence Friday night in Collingdale, Delaware County.

Witnesses say a father and a stepfather of one of the kids got into an argument, and one of them stabbed the other.

This happened around 7 p.m. on the 600 block of MacDade Boulevard.

The suspect remains at large.
