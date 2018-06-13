Witnesses: Woman trying to save cat dies in Allentown fire

A woman who was killed in a house fire in Allentown was trying to save a cat, witnesses say.Neighbors called 911 after realizing a home on the 100 block of South Bradford Street was on fire Tuesday afternoon.Firefighters say the flames made it difficult to reach the victim, identified as 54-year-old Sharon Ann Hohl.Neighbors were able to rescue one person from the home before crews arrived.Firefighter then rescued a man who was taken to the hospital.Two other people were rescued from the home. One of them is recovering at the hospital.There is no word on the condition of the cat.------