Science

Wolf moon: 1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse

2020's first full moon will be extra special!

The so-called "wolf moon" will illuminate the sky the night of Jan. 10 and will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse, according to AccuWeather.

This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, meaning the moon will enter the earth's outer shadow but will miss its darker inner shadow. The moon will appear darker, but the changes are subtle.

The wolf moon eclipse will be visible in Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.

Every month has special names to describe the full moon. The names originate from Native American folklore, according to AccuWeather, and the most widely used name for January's moon is the "wolf moon." That's because wolves tend to howl more often in the winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweathermooneclipseu.s. & worldaccuweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News