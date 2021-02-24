Woman, 11-year-old child found dead in New Jersey pond

BOONTON, New Jersey -- Police are investigating after a woman and an 11-year-old child were found dead in a pond in Boonton, New Jersey.

The situation was reported just before 6 p.m. Tuesday near the Upper Pond section of Grace Lord Park.

Authorities say they were notified that a 6-year-old child was calling for his mother and when police searched the area, they found footprints going into the water.

That is where they found a 35-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy dead in the water.

Authorities say there is no cause for concern and it appears to be an isolated incident.

It was not clear if the 11-year-old boy was also the woman's son.

As authorities towed a Nissan SUV from the scene, local residents said drownings do happen there occasionally, but a winter-time drowning is especially shocking.

"It's obviously a very sad day when children are involved in this type of situation, horrible situation, our deepest condolences go out to the family," said acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll.

The identifies of the victims have not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseychild deathwater rescuechild rescueinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant teen injured in double shooting; 47 shots fired: Police
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Doctor stabbed in face while treating patient in Philly
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
Local woman becomes first Black head hockey coach in NCAA history
Philly police release new video of Macy's rape suspect
Plumber, family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm
Show More
Store employee shot in Roxborough
Rosie the Riveter being honored with unique trip to space
Tiger Woods crash: Audio reveals how emergency personnel responded
Philly's health commissioner hopes to see fans at Phillies' home opener
Chester County health officials relax rules for in-person learning
More TOP STORIES News