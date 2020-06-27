Woman, 2 men injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Strawberry Mansion section Friday.It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 2600 hundred block of North Myrtlewood Street.Police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in his left leg. A 20-year-old man was shot in his left foot and a woman in her early thirties was found in a car shot once in the stomach at 31st and Huntingdon Street.All the victims whose identities remain unknown were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.Police say no arrests have been made at the time.