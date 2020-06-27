Woman, 2 men injured in triple shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Strawberry Mansion section Friday.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 2600 hundred block of North Myrtlewood Street.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in his left leg. A 20-year-old man was shot in his left foot and a woman in her early thirties was found in a car shot once in the stomach at 31st and Huntingdon Street.

All the victims whose identities remain unknown were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mandatory mask order for Philly; green phase could be delayed
NJ officials release plan for in-person learning this fall
Philly DA announces new initiative to reduce shooting violence
Philly officials give warning about sale, use of illegal fireworks
What to know as Philly area enters green phase
Long lines as malls in southeastern PA reopen
American Airlines to resume booking flights to capacity July 1
Show More
Woman freed after being trapped in sand
Coronavirus task force briefs - but not at White House
PennDOT extends driver's license expiration again, some can skip DMV
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Historic Saharan dust plume moves into the US
More TOP STORIES News