PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 57-year-old woman is in critical condition following a stabbing in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 7300 block of Briar Road.Police said the woman was stabbed several times in the back while on the porch of a home.She was taken to Einstein Medical Center. She is listed as critical, but stable.No arrests have been made.