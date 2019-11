PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old woman was shot in broad daylight in the Parkside section of Philadelphia.It happened around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on the 5200 block of Harlan Street.Police said the woman was shot once in the left ankle.The suspect fired from inside a vehicle, police said.The victim was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.No arrests have been made.