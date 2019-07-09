Woman, 84, robbed by man pretending to be delivery driver in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was pretending to be a delivery driver is wanted for a home invasion robbery in South Philadelphia.Police responded to the 1100 block of South 11th Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday.An 84-year-old woman told them the man held up a knife and forced his way inside her apartment.He stole jewelry, cash, and prescription drugs.The victim was taken to the hospital as a precaution but has since been released.