Woman, 89, found dead after raging fire in Sea Isle City

EMBED </>More Videos

Elderly woman unaccounted for in Sea Isle City fire. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 30, 2018.

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
An 89-year-old woman has been found dead following a raging fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey that damaged or destroyed multiple homes.

The body of Marie Zielinski was found in her apartment, the Cape May County prosecutor's office said on Friday.

Two other residents, 56-year-old Elizabeth Coleman and 60-year-old Roy Lombardo, were injured in the fire.

Lombardo was treated and released, while Coleman remains hospitalized at Cooper University Medical Center.



The prosecutor's office, Sea Isle police and the ATF are investigating the cause of this fire.

Flames erupted around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on 54th street near Landis Avenue.

Six dwellings burned in the blaze. The building in which Zielinski lived was the most seriously damaged.

Video from the scene showed thick black smoke high in the air and the flames ravaging the building that's just a couple blocks from the ocean.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a raging house fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on November 29, 2018.



Joseph Rice was doing plumbing work nearby. He and several co-workers helped a woman trapped on a second-floor balcony by using a ladder.

"Her foot slipped and she fell as she was coming down the ladder," said Rice.

Anyone with information about the fire, or who has video of the blaze, is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 609-465-1135.

EMBED More News Videos

COURTESY: Tim Fleming | Drone video shows massive fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on November 29, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshouse fireSea Isle City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Delco man sexually abused child, took video of attacks
Woman stabbed multiple times in Philly motorcycle club
NJ man pleads not guilty to killing brother's family, torching mansion
Boil water advisory to continue through weekend in Bucks Co.
Police: Video leads to upgraded charge in Wawa attack
Flipping board at 30th Street Station to be replaced in January
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Route 1 in New Castle
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
Show More
Family, friends remember victims of quadruple homicide
Arrest made in murders of 4 people in Southwest Philadelphia
7-year-old in coma after struck exiting school bus
Meek Mill drops 'Championships' album, Philly tickets on sale Fri
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
More News