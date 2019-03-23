Crime & Safety

Woman abducted by men alleging posing as cops in Northeast Philadelphia

Woman abducted by men alleging posing as cops in NE Philadelphia. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on March 22, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police release new surveillance video of two alleged police imposters.

A woman told police she was sitting in her car in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday night when two men told her to get out, and zip tied her hands.

She told police one man had a gun.

The suspects put her in a car equipped with what looked like police lights on the front windshield.

She was later let out of the suspects' vehicle physically unharmed.

If you know these people, call Philadelphia police.
