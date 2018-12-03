Houston woman accused of drowning and decapitating 5-year-old son

Lihui Liu, 43, was arrested and charged in connection with her son's stabbing

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
A Houston woman has been charged with capital murder in the death of her 5-year-old son who prosecutors say was drowned, decapitated, and then placed in a trash can.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Lihui Liu was being held without bond Sunday. Online records did not list an attorney for Liu, who appeared before a judge Saturday and faced another court appearance on Monday.

Houston police on Friday night responded to a report of a stabbing at a home. Authorities say the boy's father returned from work and found the child's body wrapped in a plastic bag and inside a trash can in the family's garage.

Liu, the child's father and a 13-year-old sibling were then taken in for questioning.

While in questioning, the child's father told authorities the boy was still alive when he left for work that morning, but by the time he returned, his son was nowhere to be found.
The father told authorities he began looking for his son and when he asked his wife where the boy was, Liu responded that their child was in the trash can, court records state.

The father said he pulled the boy out of the trash can, where he found he had been decapitated.

Court records also state that during a recorded interview with authorities, Liu reportedly confessed to drowning her son.

A judge found probable cause for her arrest and has denied her bond.

Authorities haven't released a possible motive in the killing of the boy. His name wasn't immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

