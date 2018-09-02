South Carolina woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops

YORK COUNTY, S.C. --
Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days.

York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband's body.

The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple's home in Clover.

Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn't give a motive for the alleged poisoning.

Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.

Jail records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

