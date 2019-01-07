Arizona woman accused of sending 159,000 texts to man after 1 date

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman sent 159,000 texts to a man she went on a single date with and threatened him, police say.

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A Phoenix woman accused of stalking a man met on a dating site and sending him more than 65,000 text messages apparently sent more than twice that many.

Jacqueline Ades sent a man more than 159,000 text messages - some of which were threatening - over the course of nearly 10 months, according to police records the Arizona Republic obtained via a public records request.

The two went on a single date.

The man, whose name has not been released, called the police after he found Ades parked outside his home in July 2017.

Paradise Valley officers escorted her off his property, and that's when police say Ades began threatening the man.

One text read: "I'd make sushi outta ur kidneys n chopsticks outta ur hand bones."
In April 2018, Ades was arrested for trespassing inside his home while he was out of the country.

Ades has pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and criminal trespassing.

Her trial was scheduled to begin February 5.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldonline datingtext messagesdatingArizona
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
AccuWeather: Wintry Weather Overnight in Northern Areas
2 sought for series of North Philadelphia store robberies
Cyntoia Brown granted clemency after serving 15 years
Suspect sought for Christmas home invasion in Center City
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Show More
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
Firefighter, 3 others injured in Camden blaze
Firefighter falls 52 feet to his death responding to NYC crash
Family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky
Kevin Spacey's lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault
More News