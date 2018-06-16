Florida woman reportedly shot husband in genitals during fight over air conditioning unit

EMBED </>More Videos

Kimberly Dunn of Lake City, Florida, is accused of shooting her estranged husband in his genitals during an argument about an air conditioning unit he wanted to sell on Facebook, according to local media reports. (Columbia County Jail)

LAKE CITY, Fla. --
A Florida woman is in jail after she allegedly shot her estranged husband in the testicles during an argument about an air conditioning unit, according to local media reports.

Kimberly Dunn's estranged husband and his brother came to her Lake City, Florida, home last autumn to pick up an air conditioning unit that he wanted to sell on Facebook, local television station WJAX-TV reported, citing an arrest report.

She sat on the unit to prevent the men from taking it and allegedly attempted to fend off her husband with a stun gun before shooting him in the testicles with a pink handgun, according to WJAX.

Dunn allegedly told investigators that the shooting was unintentional and that she was only hoping to scare the men, the station reported.

Though the altercation happened in October 2017, Dunn was arrested this week after failing to show up for a related court appearance, according to jail records.

Dunn was booked into Columbia County Jail on June 14 on felony larceny and contempt of court charges. It's not immediately clear if the larceny charge was connected to the October incident. She is being held without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violencegun violenceair conditioneru.s. & worldfloridashootingcourt
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News