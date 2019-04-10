Woman and daughter accused of cashing checks for years after killing grandma

PRESCOTT, Arizona -- A woman's daughter and granddaughter have been arrested after police found a body they believe was a 77-year-old suspected to have been dead since 2017.

Police arrested Tara Aven, 46, and Briar Aven, 24, after the discovery Tuesday of a body believed to be Sandra Aven, who was found in her central Arizona home.

The mother and daughter are suspected of cashing numerous checks sent to Sandra Aven for several years, according to police.

They said the two women have been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of fraud schemes and evidence tampering. Tara Aven is also accused of facilitation of first-degree murder. Police had previously said the case is being investigated as a homicide and the women are considered suspects.

It was unclear Tuesday night if either woman had a lawyer yet.

Police reported receiving a call from a Prescott resident who said he hadn't seen Sandra Aven for a long time and was worried about her welfare.

Tara Aven and her daughter live next door to Sandra Aven and were questioned about her whereabouts.

Briar Aven initially told officers that her grandmother was out of town and unavailable, police said.

After the women gave inconsistent information, officers entered Sandra Aven's home to check on her.

They found the body, but police said it hasn't been positively identified yet and there was no information on a possible cause of death.
