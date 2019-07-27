Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.It happened around 5 p.m. Friday on the 1800 block of South 56th Street.A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the leg, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest.The woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She is in stable condition.The man was taken by private auto to the same hospital in stable condition.So far, no arrests or word on a motive.