New Jersey woman arrested for animal cruelty after puppy found in submerged cage

Police have arrested a North Jersey woman in connection with the death of a puppy.

Tonya Fea, 47, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty after a golden retriever puppy was found in a submerged cage in a pond in West Milford last Tuesday.

Authorities said an investigation led them to Fea.

The puppy's cause of death has not been released.

Officials said the sentencing on each count of animal cruelty carries a maximum of 5 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Fea is scheduled to appear on the charges May 22.
