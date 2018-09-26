SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --The dire search for a suspected child predator is escalating in Bucks County.
Police have been looking for David Hamilton for five days, and now they say he may be in possession of a stolen car.
Meanwhile, police have arrested a woman who they say was hiding the suspect a Southampton, Pa. home.
"He is a top priority right now," said Robert Clark of the U.S. Marshals.
Police say Hamilton stole a 2016 white Toyota Avalon on Tuesday night, with Pennsylvania license plate PD3-759P.
He's been spotted in the woods in Solebury Township and may be camping in a white tent with a red top.
Hamilton is wanted for raping two young girls, who are sisters.
Authorities believe he had help hiding.
"He had a warm spot to get cleaned up and change clothes, what have you. That's why he stayed in this area," said Chief Dominick Bellizzie of Solebury Police.
Meredith Custodio was arrested for hindering apprehension and conspiracy, among other charges.
Police believe Custodio, 58, allowed David Hamilton to hide out in the home of the 78-year-old woman she was supposed to be watching. He may have been there as recently as Tuesday.
Police are asking the public to be vigilant.
"We have enough officers on the street to respond within minutes to any location in Solebury, New Hope," said Bellizzie.
Hamilton has a military background, with 20 years in the Army. When a New hope officer tried to arrest him on September 21, he put up a fight.
"When a New Hope police officer tried to stop him, he was involved in a fight, he tried to take that officer's gun," said Clark.
Police are considering Hamilton armed and dangerous.
A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tips can be submitted to the U.S. Marshals by calling 1-866-865-TIPS (8477).
