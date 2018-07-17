Woman arrested and charged in Egg Harbor for faking illness

Police have arrested and charged a 26-year-old woman with faking a terminal illness.

Kiley White of Galloway, New Jersey was charged with theft by deception and harassment on July 12.

A family in Egg Harbor Township took White into their home after she convinced them she was terminally ill.

Police say White spent nearly every night for approximately five weeks with the family.

It has been documented that White has used similar tactics on other occasions in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but she was never charged with a crime.

On each occasion, she has preyed on the sympathy and compassion of others, receiving services and goods from those victims whom she scammed.

Authorities say during the investigation they discovered that White pretended to be other individuals as well, including her own hospice nurse.

Anyone with additional information is asked call 609-926-4052.
