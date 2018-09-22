Woman arrested following violent assault in Washington Township, New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Gloucester County woman was arrested following a violent assault in Washington Township.

Police responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Friday night at 6 Magnolia Lane for reports of an aggravated assault.

According to police, it was reported that a female victim was lying in the driveway of the home, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Further investigation determined 68-year-old Isabella Chechio, who was accused of stabbing the victim, was still inside the home, refusing to surrender.

After several unsuccessful attempts to have Chechio exit the residence, the Gloucester County SWAT team entered the residence and were able to take her into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Chechio was taken to Jefferson Hospital - Washington Township to be treated for several self-inflicted stab wounds. She faces a number of charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

