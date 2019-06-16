Miami Beach woman accused of stomping on turtle nest charged with 3rd degree felony

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- A Miami Beach woman is in custody after allegedly "jabbing at" and "stomping on" a sea turtle nest, according to police.

Jail records show 41-year-old Yaqun Lu was arrested and charged with harassing/molesting a marine turtle or eggs.

The crime is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, meaning Lu could face a hefty fine if found guilty.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials inspected the nest and said the eggs were not damaged in the incident.

Lu is being held on $5,000 bond.

It was not clear if she had an attorney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
turtlesbizarrearrestanimal abusemugshotsanimal newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 shot, 2 fatally in violent night in the city
Woman shot and killed inside deli in North Philadelphia
Fire crews battling fire in Sea Isle City
2 shot during party in Camden
Man critically injured after being shot in Atlantic City
Man critical following shooting on South Street
Man dies after being shot 18 times in Germantown
Show More
2 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
8-year-old child from Northeast Philadelphia found safe
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Trenton's iconic art festival returns with new security changes
2 young men injured in shooting in South Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News