Woman arrested in stabbing, beating death of grandmother in Ambler, Pa.

AMBLER, Pa. --
A woman has been arrested in the stabbing and beating death of her grandmother in Montgomery County.

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Nicole Cadwalader of Ambler walked into the Ambler police department Monday and said she had killed the victim, and police found 68-year-old Sharon Burke dead on the bedroom floor.

The Montgomery County district attorney's office alleges that Cadwalader stabbed the victim in the neck with a kitchen knife and struck her with a pan and baseball bat.

An autopsy concluded that Burke died of stab and incise wounds with a contributing cause of blunt impact to the head.

Cadwalader faces charges including first- and third-degree degree murder.

Court documents indicate that she requested representation by the county public defender's office, where an attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

