Woman beaten with barbell dies 2 years later; daughter, correction officer charged with murder

EMBED </>More Videos

The two are charged in the beating death of Kiel's mother.

NEW YORK CITY --
A former New York City correction officer and his 21-year-old girlfriend have been charged in the fatal beating of the woman's mother on Long Island.

Nassau County police say 27-year-old Ralph Keppler and 21-year-old Francesca Kiel were arrested Sunday on murder charges.

Police say the victim, 56-year-old Theresa Kiel, was brutally attacked and struck in the face with a metal barbell at her apartment in Long Beach in December of 2016. She lost an eye and remained in a vegetative state until she died on Saturday.

Prosecutors had alleged the motive to be a business dispute.

Keppler had been charged back in January with attempted murder and assault and was out on bail. His lawyer says he's innocent.

Information on Francesca Kiel's lawyer wasn't immediately available.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermother attackedwoman killedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Driver under influence of heroin in Upper Darby crash
Incident involving AC mayor, councilman at casino 'under review'
Pedestrian struck, killed in Franklin Twp. identified
Eagles can't rally past Cowboys, lose 27-20
Eagles salute veterans after Ertz touchdown
Pedestrian struck while crossing I-676
31 dead across California, search for more fire victims
Miley Cyrus among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Show More
Man shot near front door of his Tioga home
Princeton students help save bus driver in crash
UPS avoids strike with freight workers
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
Bushes awarded 2018 Liberty Medal for work with veterans
More News