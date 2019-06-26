Berks County woman bitten by venomous snake in her basement returns home from hospital

BERKS CO., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Berks County woman who was bitten by a venomous snake in her home is out of the hospital.Judy Reed was doing laundry in the basement of her Mount Penn home last week when a copperhead sprang from the foundation wall and sunk its fangs into her.She said the bite felt like an electric shock and a burning sensation quickly coursed through her arm.Reed called 911 and asked the operator what to do."' Should I suck the venom out? Cut myself and suck it out?' And the 911 operator said 'Don't touch it, don't wipe it,'" she said.Reed was given anti-venom but had to stay in the hospital for a few days because of a secondary infection from the bacteria in the snake's fangs.