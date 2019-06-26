Berks County woman bitten by venomous snake in her basement returns home from hospital

BERKS CO., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Berks County woman who was bitten by a venomous snake in her home is out of the hospital.

Judy Reed was doing laundry in the basement of her Mount Penn home last week when a copperhead sprang from the foundation wall and sunk its fangs into her.

She said the bite felt like an electric shock and a burning sensation quickly coursed through her arm.

Reed called 911 and asked the operator what to do.

"' Should I suck the venom out? Cut myself and suck it out?' And the 911 operator said 'Don't touch it, don't wipe it,'" she said.

Reed was given anti-venom but had to stay in the hospital for a few days because of a secondary infection from the bacteria in the snake's fangs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newssnake
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooters Investigation: Car dealership under renewed scrutiny
Portion of Castor Ave. remains closed after large fire
Police: Roxborough rape suspect met teen on dating app Skout
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
13-year-old charged in attack on mom, teen in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot, Not Humid Today
Show More
Bug bomb blamed for explosion inside Philadelphia home
Delta offers waivers for flights to the Dominican Republic
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Robert Mueller to testify publicly on July 17 following a subpoena
Dozens of dogs seized from Trenton home
More TOP STORIES News