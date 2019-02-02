Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 2, 2019.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A SEPTA bus became part of a crime scene after police say a woman boarded it, telling the driver she'd been shot.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Friday near 46th and Market streets in West Philadelphia.

The bus driver called 911.

The woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she's being treated for gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.

So far, police have no suspects or motives in the shooting.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingSEPTA
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon
Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Firefighters rescue man from Trenton house fire
Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Firefighters battle commercial building blaze in Montgomery County
17 girls inducted into Scouts BSA in West Chester
Show More
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Black Tie Tailgate kicks off the Philadelphia Auto Show
Restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
More News