Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A SEPTA bus became part of a crime scene after police say a woman boarded it, telling the driver she'd been shot.
It happened at about 10 p.m. Friday near 46th and Market streets in West Philadelphia.
The bus driver called 911.
The woman was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she's being treated for gunshot wounds to the leg and arm.
So far, police have no suspects or motives in the shooting.
