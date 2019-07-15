Woman caught in crossfire, shot twice in back in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 46-year-old woman told police she was caught in the crossfire during a shooting in North Philadelphia early Monday.It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of North Croskey Street.Police said they found spent shell casings from two different guns on the sidewalk and in a vacant lot. Bullets also struck a few cars parked nearby."She heard an argument then she heard the gunshots and then she realized she was shot twice in her back," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "She believes she was not the intended target. She believes she was caught in the crossfire of two individuals firing gunshots."Police said she was able to run inside a family member's house after the shooting.Police said the woman was conscious and talking but was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.So far there is no description of any suspects.Police are hoping that nearby surveillance cameras will be able to provide video that will help in the investigation.