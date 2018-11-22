New Jersey woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from state job

TRENTON, New Jersey --
A New Jersey woman charged with scamming GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000 with a fake story about a homeless veteran has been suspended from her state job.

Katelyn McClure was a receptionist within the state Department of Transportation. A DOT spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that McClure is on "suspension status," but declined to say if it was a paid or unpaid suspension.
McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, are charged with conspiracy and theft by deception. Her lawyer has said she was duped by D'Amico, while his lawyer has denied such claims.

Authorities allege they conspired with Marine vet Johnny Bobbitt to concoct a feel-good story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas. They raised $400,000, which authorities say was spent on luxury items and casino trips.
Bobbitt also faces charges.

