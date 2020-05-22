Woman charged in car chase that hurt Pa. State Police trooper in Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6189238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Pennsylvania State Trooper is hospitalized after getting hit by a car in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have made an arrest after a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was injured in East Falls over the weekend.The Philadelphia District Attorney has charged 36-year-old Gabrielle Finch with numerous counts including aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.Prosecutors allege Finch fled from a traffic stop initiated by Trooper Jarrett Harvey and led authorities on a chase on the morning of May 16 near the 3400 block of School House Lane.The chase ultimately ended with Finch's vehicle being struck and Trooper Harvey being thrown off his motorcycle, resulting in a severe concussion."This defendant's actions are extremely serious and have endangered the life of Trooper Jarrett Harvey, who was very seriously injured," District Attorney Krasner said. "I wish Trooper Harvey a speedy and full recovery."The district attorney's office say Finch has an open DUI case from Monroe County, Pa., and was convicted in 2019 for fleeing police in Bucks County. In 2002, Finch was convicted of DUI in Philadelphia.