Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of missing Austin mom and baby

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Harris County woman has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the death of missing Austin mom Heidi Broussard.

The Harris County District Clerk website shows that Magen Rose Fieramusca is being held in jail on three holds placed by the Austin Police Department, two kidnapping offenses and one tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Fieramusca is a friend of Broussard and the owner of a vehicle that was found at the home, where a body, believed to be Broussard was found.

SkyEye 13 captured on camera a vehicle parked in a driveway towards the back of a home on Bo Jack Drive near Jersey Village, on Dec. 19, 2019.



The body found at a northwest Harris County home is believed to be that of the missing Austin mother, according to sources. An autopsy will likely be performed Friday.

READ MORE: Body believed to be Austin mom found in trunk of car at Houston-area home: Sources

According to records from the medical examiner's office, the body was found in the trunk of a car.

A 1-month-old girl was found alive inside the same house on Bo Jack Drive, where officers and agents from the Texas Rangers, Department of Public Safety, FBI and the Austin Police Department searched for hours overnight.

WATCH: SkyEye 13 over northwest Houston home investigated by FBI, Austin police, DPS, Texas Rangers
EMBED More News Videos

There's a possibility the large police presence near Jersey Village in northwest Harris County may be connected to a high-profile case:



An ambulance took the baby to the hospital. According to Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department, she didn't have any obvious injuries, but Child Protective Services called in requesting an evaluation.

The identity of the baby hasn't been released.

Investigators told ABC News they feared foul play from the start because one child was missing and one was left behind. Officials said the presumption is that if a mother were to run away voluntarily, she would either take both children or leave both behind. This particular situation was suspicious immediately.

TIMELINE: What we know about missing Austin mom and her 1-month-old baby
EMBED More News Videos

What we know about missing Austin mom and her baby



SEE ALSO: Family of missing Texas mom, newborn speak out 6 days after disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a missing mother and her three-week-old baby are speaking out nearly one week after their disappearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonaustinfbipolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens apologizes to customers for data breach
Wawa data breach: How you can protect yourself
2 feared dead in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Overheard at Tredici with John Fazio
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Police: 50 shots fired in Frankford, driver struck in hand
2 killed, 2 hurt in Winston-Salem shooting
Show More
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
In Philly, Stan Lee shared his thoughts on superhero films
Bucks County native Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Starliner crew capsule goes off course on 1st space flight
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
More TOP STORIES News