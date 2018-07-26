Woman charged in deaths of her mom, grandma to be extradited

Officials said Heather Barbera killed her mother and grandmother inside their Ventnor City condominium. (WPVI)

MAYS LANDING, N.J. --
A New Jersey woman accused of beating her mother and grandmother to death in their beach home will be extradited back to the state next week.

Heather Barbera was taken into custody in New York City on July 11, a few days after the bodies of her mother, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, and her grandmother, 87-year-old Elaine Rosen, were found in Ventnor.

Another relative found the victims when he went to the home to check on them after he couldn't reach them by phone.

Barbera faces robbery, murder and weapons charges.

Authorities say the 41-year-old used a nightstick to beat the victims, who died of blunt force trauma.

Their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Authorities have said Barbera confessed to the killings. It's not clear whether she has retained an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsVentnor City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Daughter arrested in connection with Ventnor condo murders
Top Stories
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest rejects plea offer
N.J. radio hosts facing heat over comments called 'hate speech'
Police converge on Allentown home after woman shot
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
Mom in Pa. out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
1,642nd victim of 9/11 World Trade Center attack identified
2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County crash
Show More
Pa. woman impaled by beach umbrella thanks rescuers
Group of girls help rescue woman from Philadelphia creek
Woman shot while sitting on porch in SW Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Still Humid, Less Rain Today
Hersheypark closed Thursday as flooding woes continue
More News