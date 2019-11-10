Long Island woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder

MELVILLE, Long Island -- New York State Police say a Long Island woman used social media and the U.S. mail to harass a child with a genetic disorder that causes the skin to harden and crack.

Police arrested Krista Sewell on Thursday on charges including aggravated harassment as a hate crime, a felony.

Anna Riley lives in Ulster County in the Hudson Valley, New York and suffers from Harlequin ichthyosis.



The skin of children born with the disorder forms large plates separated by cracks.

The skin abnormalities affect breathing and movement.

Police say Sewell posted messages threatening the child on Facebook, Instagram and GoFundMe over the last year.

They say the 26-year-old Melville resident also mailed threatening letters to the child's home.



It's not clear if Sewell has an attorney who can speak for her.

Anna's mother, Jennie Riley released a statement on Saturday, saying,

"In 2017 my daughter Anna was born with a skin condition called Harlequin Ichthyosis. This condition is very severe and I have made a choice to educate people publicly on Facebook and Instagram. Although I knew there was a possibility for negativity I never expected to receive the messages that were sent to me. over the past year I have fought a battle I never thought I would fight and I felt fear no mother should feel. I want to thank the New York State police and the ulster county sheriff's Department for their diligence, dedication and most of all their compassion. I hope we can all learn from this and understand the importance of teaching our kids kindness and acceptance of visible differences."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
melvillesuffolk countyulster countyhudson valleyfacebookhate crimesocial mediaharassmentgofundmemelville
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
2 shot outside of N. Philly nightclub, 1 critical
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
One man's commute birthed his mission to feed Philly's homeless
Beagles rescued from unsafe conditions, freezing temps in Philadelphia
Cookie's Tavern celebrates the Marines 244th birthday
Show More
Girl, 4, caught on camera singing Eagles fight song to newborn sister
AccuWeather: High Clouds, Milder
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
Royals gather for Remembrance Day ceremony amid rumors of rift
Monument honors veterans of the global war on terrorism
More TOP STORIES News