Woman collapses, dies following fight over parking spot

Map of location where alleged parking spot fight occurred.

PHILADELPHIA -- A fight over a parking spot has left a woman dead in Philadelphia.

Authorities say 57-year-old Lourdes Estremera wanted to barbecue and had set up a grill in the parking spot on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street around 8:35 p.m. Friday. Another woman drove up and wanted to park in the spot, and the two started arguing.



The dispute turned physical and police were called. Officers soon broke up the fight, but Estremera collapsed a short time later while talking with officers at the scene and was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The name of the other woman involved in the dispute with Estremera has not been released.

Authorities say no charges have been filed but the matter remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
