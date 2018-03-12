A homeowner in Montgomery County is telling her story after she came face-to-face with an intruder who fired a gunshot after she confronted him in her house.Upper Dublin Police said the burglar broke into the garage of a home in the Fort Washington section of the township Sunday morning.It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 500 block of Madison Avenue.Police said a heavy-set man first entered an unlocked car parked in the driveway then used a remote control inside to open the garage door of the home.Homeowner Melissa Malloy said she was about to go for a walk when she heard the garage door open. That's when she came face-to-face with an intruder who fired a shot as he walked away."I wasn't thinking at all and I chased him," she said. "When my brain did kick in, it said, 'Don't chase this guy; this is a bad idea.' And I turned around and as soon as I turned, I heard a shot."Malloy was not hit.Police released a video of the suspect rummaging through another car in the neighborhood.Malloy said she was surprised by how brazen the intruder was."That loud door opening didn't make him go away," she said. "That's the thing that sticks with me."Police said the man drove away from the neighborhood in what is believed to be a late 2000's Ford Expedition, possibly black over tan in color. Malloy said he took off going north on Highland Avenue.Any residents of Upper Dublin Township who may have had their vehicle entered overnight are encouraged to call the Upper Dublin Police Department. Any residents who have video surveillance systems attached to the exterior of their home that may have captured video evidence are also encouraged to call 911.The investigation is ongoing.------