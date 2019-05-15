Texas woman confronts man who allegedly recorded her in Target bathroom

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- A man has been charged after he allegedly recorded a woman in Target bathroom in Texas.

Police said it occurred Monday in League City, about 30 miles from Houston.

The woman told police she saw Jacob Herrera walking out of the bathroom and recorded her confrontation with him.

"You are not leaving. You're not leaving. I saw your phone there," she is heard on the video saying as she tried to block Herrera from leaving the store.

Herrera has been charged with invasive visual recording.

According to court documents, Herrera told police he was on his phone when he accidentally walked into the women's bathroom.

Earlier this year, customers at a South Jersey Target store reported a similar crime.

In February, two teenagers said they were followed by a man taking videos of them from the waist down in a Target store in Voorhees.

EMBED More News Videos

Teens say man followed them and filmed them in NJ Target: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., February 12, 2019



Several witnesses told police they saw the man recording the two girls on his cell phone.

At the time, Voorhees police said it appeared to be an isolated incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
peeping tomcaught on videou.s. & worldtarget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News