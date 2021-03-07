shooting

Abington police search for shooting suspect; victim in critical condition

ABINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Abington Township, Montgomery County are searching for the shooter who critically injured a woman early Sunday morning.

Officers were called shortly after 4:30 a.m. to the intersection of Miriam and Arline avenues for the report of a shooting.

Once on the scene, police found a woman who had been shot lying in the road.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
