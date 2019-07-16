Woman critical after being pinned under car in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section Monday evening.It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 32nd Street.Police said when they arrived they found the woman pinned underneath the car.The 30-year-old victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she is in critical condition.Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.