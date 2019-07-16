Woman critical after being pinned under car in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Philadelphia's Gray's Ferry section Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South 32nd Street.

Police said when they arrived they found the woman pinned underneath the car.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newspedestrian struckphilly news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxborough homeowner watches video of break-in during shore vacation
Meek Mill scheduled to appear in Superior Court
'Filthadelphia': How did Philly's reputation get trashed?
Man shot multiple times, killed on Mount Airy street
Noose found hanging at Home Depot in Wilmington
AccuWeather: Hot Today, Excessive Heat Watch Wednesday Through Sunday
2 men charged with multiple robberies from FedEx drivers
Show More
A warning about pet leasing agreements
Boat fire sends plumes of smoke over Delaware River
Texas teen's joyride ends in mom's SUV bursting into flames: Police
Vets upset after flags, markers removed from graves
Loud music from South Philly keeping some NJ residents awake
More TOP STORIES News