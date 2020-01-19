Woman critical after shot in stomach while walking down street in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot while walking along a Strawberry Mansion street Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Harold Street.

Police said the woman was shot once in the stomach.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found on Bucks County highway
4 people rescued from roof of burning home
Andy Reid just one win away from second Super Bowl appearance
Man critical after struck by car In West Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Windy And Cold
Pitt student from Chester Springs struck, killed by bus
Josh Shapiro knows why he and the President share same voters
Show More
Double shooting in Strawberry Mansion
Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia
Warehouse filled with Hurricane supplies found in Puerto Rico
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
3 critical after Parkside shooting
More TOP STORIES News