Woman critical after shot in stomach while walking down street in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot while walking along a Strawberry Mansion street Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Harold Street.
Police said the woman was shot once in the stomach.
She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
