Woman cuts hole in glass to break into Texas MedSpa

SUGARLAND, Texas (WPVI) -- A woman in Texas has caught business owners and authorities off guard over the weekend.She was seen exiting a Mercedes SUV in yoga pants and a power tool in her hands.Police say she used the heavy machinery to cut through the glass and break into a MedSpa.She eventually left with a bag full of stolen products.This is the second botox business broken into in Sugarland.The owner of the business is offering a $5,000 reward.