Woman cuts hole in glass to break into Texas MedSpa

SUGARLAND, Texas (WPVI) -- A woman in Texas has caught business owners and authorities off guard over the weekend.
She was seen exiting a Mercedes SUV in yoga pants and a power tool in her hands.
Police say she used the heavy machinery to cut through the glass and break into a MedSpa.
She eventually left with a bag full of stolen products.
This is the second botox business broken into in Sugarland.
The owner of the business is offering a $5,000 reward.
