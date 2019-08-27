Woman cuts hole in glass to break into Texas MedSpa

SUGARLAND, Texas (WPVI) -- A woman in Texas has caught business owners and authorities off guard over the weekend.

She was seen exiting a Mercedes SUV in yoga pants and a power tool in her hands.

Police say she used the heavy machinery to cut through the glass and break into a MedSpa.

She eventually left with a bag full of stolen products.

This is the second botox business broken into in Sugarland.

The owner of the business is offering a $5,000 reward.
