Woman dead, 5 injured after violent crash in Mayfair

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead and five other people are injured after a violent crash n the city's Mayfair section early Sunday.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 7300 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Police said two men in their late 20s were travelling northbound on Torresdale Avenue at a high rate of speed approaching Cottman Avenue. When they reached the intersection, police said they drove around two vehicles stopped at a red light and entered the intersection.

According to investigators, this is when they were struck by a Nissan Maxima travelling westbound on Cottman Avenue. The Maxima was occupied by four women in their late 20s to 30s.

Police said the Nissan broadsided the Chevy Malibu the men were driving in, causing it to overturn and slide approximately 20 yards down Torresdale Avenue, ejecting the male passenger.

The Maxima then went out of control and struck a wooden utility pole in front of St. Hubert's School.

Police said the impact of the crash caused the female driver to be ejected from the car, striking the iron fence that surrounds the school and killing her instantly.

A passenger in the Maxima along with another woman riding in the rear seat were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in serious condition.

The two men were taken to Einstein Medical Center when the one is listed in grave condition.

The male driver is listed in stable condition.

Police said he faces a list of charges, which will be released later Sunday after the investigation into the crash is completed.
