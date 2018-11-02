Woman dead in house blaze in Havertown

Officials say a woman in her 60s is dead in a house fire in Havertown, Delaware County.The two-alarm fire started before 6 p.m. Friday on the 900 blocks of Larchmont Avenue.Carl Dunleavy of Havertown said, "The flames I would say at least were 8-10 feet high. Coming out the side of the house. And the front door, the front door was totally engulfed in red flames."Neighbors say the victim had difficulty walking. She became trapped on the first floor."They made headway, police, and fire both did. Unfortunately, they were not able to get the victim out," said Chief John Viola of Brookline Fire Company."I saw many firemen went in the back door with air packs trying to see what they could do to help this woman who was trapped in the house," said Dunleavy.The chief says the family dog was also killed.The woman's daughter and grandchild managed to escape the flames and had to be rescued from the roof. Neighbors say the block came together to help."The neighbors were so great. She went on the porch. All the neighbors chipped in to get together some clothes," added Dunleavy.We're told the family has lived on this block for many years and we spoke to several devastated neighbors.The cause of the fire has not been determined.So far, there is no word on what caused the blaze.------