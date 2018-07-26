Woman dies after shooting in Allentown

Police converged on a home in Allentown, Pa. after a shooting on Thursday morning.Around noon the area was blocked off with crime scene tape and officers were in the area with guns drawn.Police and SWAT teams surrounded the home. Officials were yelling commands at the home over a loudspeaker and officers were crouching behind police cars with guns drawn.Neighbors say the police were called to this home often. There have been domestic disputes here in the past but nothing ever to this magnitude.One neighbor added, " "I heard a woman screaming help me help me help me. I opened up my front door and saw her standing on the front steps covered in blood."The injured woman was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital as officers in military-grade uniforms descended on the home with rifles in hand.Police say the woman was between the age of 33 and 37-years-old.That woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.Crews at the scene said the standoff ended around 1 p.m., and Allentown police were going house-by-house to clear the area.Neighbor Joe Schwenk said, "I was nervous when you could see something that was a possible active shooter and that's what my assumption was, because of the way everything was staged."------