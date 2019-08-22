Shooting in West Philadelphia home leaves woman dead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a 36-year-old woman has died after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.Officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to the 100 block of North Dewey Street.Chopper 6 was over the scene as officers began gathering information.The woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the arm. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition but later died from her injuries.So far, there are no arrests.