Woman dies following Philadelphia hit-and-run crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 29-year-old died Sunday afternoon after being involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the day, Philadelphia police said.

According to police, Tiffany Reed, 29, of the 2500 block of North 18th Street, was hit by an unknown vehicle near the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. The vehicle left the scene.

Reed was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where she died about 13 hours later.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.
