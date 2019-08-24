Woman dies following South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died after firefighters pulled her from a burning home in South Philadelphia Saturday morning.The fire broke out on the 2200 block of Catherine Street around 5:30 a.m.Firefighters said they found a 30-year-old woman who was unresponsive inside of the home.She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she subsequently died.The fire marshal is at the scene investigating the fire.