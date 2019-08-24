Woman dies following South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman has died after firefighters pulled her from a burning home in South Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The fire broke out on the 2200 block of Catherine Street around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters said they found a 30-year-old woman who was unresponsive inside of the home.

She was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she subsequently died.

The fire marshal is at the scene investigating the fire.
