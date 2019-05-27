missing woman

Woman, dog missing on Berks County hiking trail found safe

SHARTLESVILLE, Pa. -- Authorities say a woman and a dog reported missing on a hike in Berks County have been found safe.

State police in Berks County report that 52-year-old Beth Ann O'Neill of Leesport emerged from the Appalachian Trail near Auburn in Schuylkill County on Monday morning. Authorities report that she and her dog are "fine" aside from a few scrapes.

O'Neill was reported missing shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday by relatives who said she arrived at the entrance to the Tom Lowe Loop trail in Upper Bern Township at about 3 p.m. Sunday but later said by cellphone that she had become lost somewhere on the trail.

Police said a large search team was assembled with aid from county agencies. State police canine and aviation assets were made available to help.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newsmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest
3 charged in killing of pregnant woman, removing baby from womb
Police: Missing pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather: Some Sun, Lower Humidity For Your Memorial Day
Local Memorial Day observances
Bridesburg's annual Memorial Day parade honors veterans
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Uber offers Memorial Day discount
Flames tear through Burlington Co. home
Family of bears spotted in northern Pa. backyard
Show More
Police: Man shot neighbor in head in Chester Heights
Fire in Parkside labeled 'suspicious'
Dad teaches transgender son to shave in Gillette ad
Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore
Family thrown from amusement park log ride, woman critically injured
More TOP STORIES News