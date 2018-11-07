Woman escapes serious injury after tree falls on car in Stratford Township

A large tree came crashing down on a car in Camden County, New Jersey, leaving a woman trapped inside as reported during Action News at 10 on November 7, 2018..

STRATFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A woman survived a freak accident Wednesday night in Camden County, New Jersey when a tree toppled onto her car.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Warwick Road in Stratford Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene to find crews still working to rescue the woman shortly before 6 p.m.

It took multiple agencies approximately 45 minutes to free the woman from the car.

Authorities say the woman is recovering in the hospital.

