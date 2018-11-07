EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4641843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See raw video from Chopper 6 after a tree fell on a vehicle in Stratford Township, N.J. on November 7, 2018.

A woman survived a freak accident Wednesday night in Camden County, New Jersey when a tree toppled onto her car.It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Warwick Road in Stratford Township.Chopper 6 was over the scene to find crews still working to rescue the woman shortly before 6 p.m.It took multiple agencies approximately 45 minutes to free the woman from the car.Authorities say the woman is recovering in the hospital.------