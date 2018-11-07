STRATFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --A woman survived a freak accident Wednesday night in Camden County, New Jersey when a tree toppled onto her car.
It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Warwick Road in Stratford Township.
Chopper 6 was over the scene to find crews still working to rescue the woman shortly before 6 p.m.
It took multiple agencies approximately 45 minutes to free the woman from the car.
Authorities say the woman is recovering in the hospital.
