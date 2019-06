Woman facing charges for stealing clothing from NJ laundry room. Rick Williams has more on Action News at 5:30 p.m. on June 11, 2019.

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police say a woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing clothing from a laundry room. According to the arrest warrant, 50-year-old Dona Tighe saw social media posts of herself in the laundry room at the Washington Way Apartments in Washington Township.She then turned herself in.U.S. Postal Service uniforms were among the items of clothing stolen.They still have not been recovered.