Woman falls to death recording fight with husband

St. Louis police arrested an Illinois man on an assault charge after his new wife was found dead at the bottom of a parking garage Monday.

Police say when they arrived at the garage near Busch Stadium, Bradley Jenkins was straddling Allissa Martin's body.

Jenkins was covered in blood and appeared to be intoxicated.

The newlyweds had gone to a St. Louis Cardinals game with co-workers and were seen arguing, court documents say.

Investigators say Martin recorded the argument on her cell phone.

Officers say you can hear Martin yelling at Jenkins to quit punching her face.

She eventually drops the phone and according to the affidavit, you can hear Martin scream as she falls, before hitting the ground.

Detective Mark West says Jenkins lied about being on the rooftop and claimed their argument never got physical.

But West says on the recording you can hear the argument get physical.

Jenkins was arrested on an assault charge and a judge ordered he be held on $100,000 bond.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office says the cell phone video will not be released.

Jenkins told police that he and Martin got married last month.
